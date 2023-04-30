B/R NBA Staff: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Round 2 Series Predictions

0 of 5

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In a throwback matchup that most could not have seen coming, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat will play the fifth-seeded New York Knicks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

These two teams meeting in the postseason has to evoke memories of Jeff Van Gundy clinging to Alonzo Mourning's leg at the bottom of a brawl. It probably has you thinking of Patrick Ewing, Tim Hardaway, Allan Houston and other 90s stars. Even coaches Pat Riley and JVG became a big part of the story.

And even though all of those big names are long gone (though Riley is now in Miami's front office), another chapter in this rivalry feels fitting.

Now, the major players are Jimmy Butler, Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle. And they feel like the right successors.

This will be the sixth playoff series in which these two teams meet. The Heat are 15-14 over the previous matchups, with the 30th game set to tip off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

But before you tune in, Bleacher Report's NBA staff has you covered with predictions on how it will go.