Report: Mike Locksley, Maryland Agree to Amended Contract Averaging $6.1M Annually

G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley will reportedly be paid more thanks to a contract amendment.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the school and head coach agreed to a new amendment that will go into effect for the contract he signed last spring. While he was earning $4 million in salary, he will now make an average of $6.1 million annually over the five-year deal.

The contract runs through the 2027 campaign, although it will be extended by one season if Maryland wins seven or more games in 2023.

