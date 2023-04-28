X

    Report: Mike Locksley, Maryland Agree to Amended Contract Averaging $6.1M Annually

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Michael Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins watches the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    Maryland football coach Mike Locksley will reportedly be paid more thanks to a contract amendment.

    Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the school and head coach agreed to a new amendment that will go into effect for the contract he signed last spring. While he was earning $4 million in salary, he will now make an average of $6.1 million annually over the five-year deal.

    The contract runs through the 2027 campaign, although it will be extended by one season if Maryland wins seven or more games in 2023.

