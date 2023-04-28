Panthers: Bryce Young 'Unanimous' Choice at No. 1 amid Stroud, Levis Draft Rumors

David Eulitt/Getty Images

While there had been chatter about the Carolina Panthers potentially drafting C.J. Stroud or Will Levis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, it appears doing so wasn't a consideration.

While speaking with reporters after the selection of Young, Panthers head coach Frank Reich said the decision to select Young was "unanimous" among everyone within the organization when the team acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

"It was very clear," Reich said of the initial draft meeting, per ESPN's David Newton. "Scott [Fitterer] basically proposes a question at the end of that meeting like, 'Hey, if we trade up, where's our conviction?'

"And it was unanimous with every guy in that room that Bryce was the guy."

The Panthers traded wide receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round selections in the deal for the No. 1 overall pick. That's a lot to give up, but they strongly believed Young was well worth the price.

Fitterer, who said Young "checked every box," added that the franchise believed drafting the Crimson Tide standout would give it the best chance at winning Super Bowls.

"Listen, you want to win Super Bowls. And you know there's no sure thing here. But it's a probability. We thought this guy has the best probability of winning Super Bowls," he said.

The Alabama product told reporters Thursday that he appreciated the level of confidence the Panthers have in him as a player.

"Whenever there's a pressure situation, I look at that as an opportunity," he said. "It's fun to be in those situations. That's what we all dream of. Whatever the expectations, I want to take things day by day. But I am super blessed for this organization to take a chance on me."

Young spent three seasons at Alabama, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. He was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2022, but still managed to put together a solid season.

In 12 games, the 21-year-old completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in addition to rushing for 185 yards and four scores.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department had Young ranked as the third-best quarterback in the 2023 class behind Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson.