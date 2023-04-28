X

    Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Called 'Steal' of the Draft by NFL Twitter After Trade

    Erin WalshApril 28, 2023

    Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    The New England Patriots filled a major need with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

    After dealing the No. 14 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots selected former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall.

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    With the 17th pick in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>, New England selects… <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisgonzo28?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisgonzo28</a>!<br><br>📺: NFLN/ESPN/ABC <a href="https://t.co/C0LPXX396Z">pic.twitter.com/C0LPXX396Z</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    Christian Gonzalez finally shows <a href="https://twitter.com/melissastark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@melissastark</a> what is on the inside of his jacket 🇨🇴 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/lICbRAtzXO">pic.twitter.com/lICbRAtzXO</a>

    Gonzalez, widely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the class, spent the first two seasons of his career at Colorado before transferring to Oregon for the 2022 campaign. In 12 games last season, the 6'1", 197-pounder posted four interceptions, seven pass breakups and 50 tackles.

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department had Gonzalez ranked as the third-best cornerback in the 2023 class behind Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr.

    B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings wrote of Gonzalez:

    "As one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft class, Gonzalez shows to have just about every skill needed to have a solid career at the next level. He will need to continue to work on his transitions to have minimal separation in routes, but his elite size and ball skills will make up for some of that. Gonzalez could be taken in the first round. If not, he will definitely be an early Day 2 pick."

    After many believed Gonzalez would be selected within the top 10, Patriots fans and members of the media on Twitter were delighted that he fell to No. 17, calling him the "steal" of the draft:

    Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Called 'Steal' of the Draft by NFL Twitter After Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Field Yates @FieldYates

    I have absolutely no idea how Christian Gonzalez may it all the way to pick 17 but that is an absolute steal for the Patriots. Wow.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Patriots take CB Christian Gonzalez, a 6-foot-1 corner who runs a 4.38. That's exactly what they had to do. Home run

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    They have a lot of talented CBs but needed size. Now they've got it. Belichick has to be thrilled. <a href="https://t.co/jt2LZ50EvT">https://t.co/jt2LZ50EvT</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I love it! Everyone seemed to love this kid. <a href="https://t.co/PRemXkCrNp">https://t.co/PRemXkCrNp</a>

    Ashley Adamson @AdamsonAshley

    Absolute steal. And the 10th straight year the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patriots</a> have drafted at least one Pac-12 player. (Ht <a href="https://twitter.com/jthornby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jthornby</a>) <a href="https://t.co/yC8fpgdI9W">https://t.co/yC8fpgdI9W</a>

    Danny Ventura @BostonHeraldHS

    Pats got a real good DB <a href="https://t.co/s1BosFLV3Y">https://t.co/s1BosFLV3Y</a>

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    One source on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> taking Christian Gonzalez: "Thought he'd go Top 10."<br><br>Dream pick for New England.

    Dakota Randall @DakRandallNESN

    Asked Christian Gonzalez at the NFL combine about possibly playing for Patriots/Bill Belichick.<br><br>"That's a legend right there. I'd love to play for him, for any team. ... If they put their trust in me, I'll put the trust back."

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    that's a great pick for NE

    Mike Cratty @Mike_Cratty

    I am so happy. Christian Gonzalez could be the best corner in the draft

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Gonzalez was my 10th overall prospect and the Patriots are able to get him at 17 -- great value.

    Mike Reiss @MikeReiss

    Positive reaction from season ticket members on the selection of Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17. <a href="https://t.co/KiNy8QFu5B">pic.twitter.com/KiNy8QFu5B</a>

    Phil Perry @PhilAPerry

    Patriots get a steal in Christian Gonzalez. Would've been a logical trade-up candidate from No. 14. Get him at No. 17 instead. Home run. <a href="https://t.co/zVRVRS0W12">https://t.co/zVRVRS0W12</a>

    After losing J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency last offseason, the New England secondary took a hit in 2022, so the addition of Gonzalez is certainly a welcomed one.

    Gonzalez will join a New England cornerback unit that includes Jack Jones, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle Jr. The 20-year-old's size was greatly needed in the Patriots secondary, and head coach Bill Belichick should be thrilled he fell to No. 17.