C.J. Stroud Bringing 'Winning Tradition' to Texans: 'That's All I Care About'

The Houston Texans were widely expected to select a defensive player with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of Thursday's 2023 NFL draft. Instead, they selected star quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State.

While speaking with NFL Network's Melissa Stark after being drafted, Stroud talked about what he can bring to the franchise.

"I bring me. I bring a man of God. I bring a leader. I bring somebody who's going to go to work every day and work their tail off," Stroud said. "Somebody who comes from a winning tradition. Somebody who wants to win, and that's all I care about, man. So, I'm going to be the best teammate, the best leader, the best quarterback I can be."

