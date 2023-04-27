Trey Lance Trade Rumors: 49ers Haven't Had 'Substantive Talks,' QB Unlikely to Move

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to trade Trey Lance during the 2023 NFL draft, they are doing a bad job of engaging teams in talks for the third-year quarterback.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, there have been "no substantive talks" in the past 72 hours.

Anderson noted the Houston Texans are a team to keep an eye on if they don't draft a quarterback in the first round but that they haven't contacted the 49ers about Lance.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week the 49ers "have received inquiries from several teams" about Lance.

Lance's status with San Francisco has been a subject of debate in the wake of Brock Purdy's emergence late last season.

General manager John Lynch told reporters in March that Purdy "earned the right" to go into next season as the No. 1 quarterback. He went 5-0 in five starts and threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and a 67.1 completion percentage against four interceptions.

There is a question of when Purdy will be ready to play after he underwent elbow surgery March 10. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted the expectation was that Purdy could begin throwing in three months.

The 49ers signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract in free agency. While it seemed like he might be a depth option given the uncertainty around Purdy, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said last week that multiple teams believe the 25-year-old will play "meaningful snaps" for San Francisco next season.

Lance went into last season as the 49ers' starting quarterback after playing behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie campaign. His year ended in the first quarter of a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks when he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament disruption.

Lynch told reporters during the scouting combine that Lance is expected to be fully cleared for football activities by the start of organized team activities in May.

In eight appearances, Lance has thrown for 797 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also run for 235 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries.