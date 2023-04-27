2023 NFL Draft WR Class Panned by Coach as 'Really Weak,' Only 1-2 1st-Round Picks

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This year's wide receiver class isn't garnering critical acclaim ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

One NFL quarterbacks coach described the group as "really weak" to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, adding only two wideouts could be first-round picks.

Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba did receive some praise, though.

"I like him more than [Garrett] Wilson or [Chris] Olave," an NFL receivers coach said. "He plays a lot stronger and has a better feel and he gets better separation. I think he's the only receiver in this group I'd take anywhere near the top 15.

Another receivers coach said Smith-Njigba is "the real deal" and "the most all-around complete WR in this draft."

Two of the coaches interviewed also spoke highly of Boston College star Zay Flowers, who they believe could be a dynamic threat out of the slot.

In general, though, this isn't a great draft for teams in need of a top-end pass-catcher. Smith-Njigba (No. 12) and TCU's Quentin Johnston (No. 11) were the only two receivers ranked among the top 20 overall players in Bleacher Report's final Big Board. Flowers (No. 42) and USC's Jordan Addison (No. 23) were the only others to crack the top 50.

The 2022 draft saw six receivers taken in the first round. It seems safe to say history won't repeat itself Thursday night.