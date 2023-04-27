X

    Tyler Buchner Transfers to Alabama After Notre Dame Exit, Reunites with OC Tommy Rees

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner announced Thursday that he is transferring to Alabama.

    In a statement released on Twitter, Buchner thanked Notre Dame and called playing at Alabama "the best decision for my future."

    Tyler Buchner @tylerbuchner

    <a href="https://t.co/pwELZbLXz7">pic.twitter.com/pwELZbLXz7</a>

    Buchner will have some level of familiarity with the Crimson Tide, as Tommy Rees will be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after serving in that same role at Notre Dame last season.

