Tyler Buchner Transfers to Alabama After Notre Dame Exit, Reunites with OC Tommy Rees

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner announced Thursday that he is transferring to Alabama.

In a statement released on Twitter, Buchner thanked Notre Dame and called playing at Alabama "the best decision for my future."

Buchner will have some level of familiarity with the Crimson Tide, as Tommy Rees will be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after serving in that same role at Notre Dame last season.

