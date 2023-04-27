Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers to Coach Former USWNT Players at $1M The Soccer Tournament

Ethan Mito/Getty Images for USOPC

United States women's national team legends Mia Hamm and Michelle Akers will be on the coaching staff for U.S. Women in the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament.

Like its basketball forebear, The Soccer Tournament is an event with a $1 million winner-take-all prize. The field is made up of 32 teams, and each match is contested in a seven-on-seven format.

Heather O'Reilly, Cat Whitehill and Lori Lawson are all on the roster for U.S. Women.

"Soccer is this incredible draw for all of us, I think to be together, to connect, to empower people, and to just enjoy this beautiful game," O'Reilly said, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "I feel like this is right out of Field of Dreams. 'If you build it, they will come.' And it's just been really special how people have come together."

Hamm and Akers attained iconic status for their roles in helping the United States win the 1999 Women's World Cup. The triumph was a watershed moment for women's soccer and the sport as a whole in the U.S.

Hamm retired as the USWNT's all-time leading goalscorer, a record that was eventually surpassed by Abby Wambach. Akers was a driving force behind the squad that won the first-ever Women's World Cup in 1991.