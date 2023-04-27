Donovan Mitchell: 'I Don't Feel Like the Player I Needed to Be' After Loss to Knicks

AP Photo/Phil Long

The Cleveland Cavaliers' season ended on Wednesday night with a 106-95 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Donovan Mitchell is laying a big chunk of the blame at his feet.

"We did a lot of special things this year, but for it to end this way doesn't feel right," he told reporters. "I don't feel like the player I needed to be for this group. That's what will keep me up at night."

