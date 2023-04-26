Eagles Rumors: Howie Roseman Calling About Trading Up From No. 10 in 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, yet they're potentially poised to add a blue-chip young prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman "has made calls about moving up" from the No. 10 pick, which the Eagles acquired as part of a trade with the New Orleans Saints last year. The team also owns the No. 30 pick and could package it to jump up in Thursday's first round to select the prospect it desires.

Palmer noted that the Eagles came away "really impressed" with former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after his predraft visit. However, Johnson is likely to be selected before Philadelphia is on the clock, prompting Roseman to explore what it would take to move up in the draft order.

"To Johnson and the traits that he has, what I'm told by multiple people around the league is this: They're just special," Palmer said. "The bend, the ability to move at 6'6", 313 pounds, those are traits that are rare."

B/R's NFL scouting department ranked Johnson as the top offensive tackle and the No. 17 overall player in this year's draft class on its final big board. Adding him to an offensive line that already includes Pro Bowlers Jason Kelce at center, Lane Johnson at right tackle and Landon Dickerson at left guard would bolster Philadelphia's chances of making a second consecutive run to the Super Bowl.

Another big part of Johnson's appeal is his versatility. The 21-year-old made 13 starts at right guard in 2021 and 13 starts at left tackle in 2022 for the Buckeyes.

"He could play right guard tomorrow, and then eventually be their right or left tackle for the next decade," Palmer stated.

The Eagles are no strangers to making aggressive draft-day deals, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Roseman is so enamored with a prospect that he makes a trade to move up.