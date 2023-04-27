NFL Draft Trades 2023: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft was reshaped by numerous trades over the past year, and the trades promise to remain fast and furious throughout all three days of the draft this week.

Emanating from Kansas City, the 2023 NFL draft will run from Thursday through Saturday, and the Carolina Panthers will make the opening pick of the first round after executing a trade with the Chicago Bears last month.

Many more trades are likely on the horizon, and the details of every trade during the 2023 NFL draft can be viewed here.

Along with every trade that occurs during the draft, here is a look at the notable trades that occurred during the weeks leading up to the draft as well.

Day 1 Trades

Houston Texans trade for the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 overall pick:

Notable Pre-Draft Trades

Bears Deal No. 1 Overall Pick to Panthers

The first major draft-related trade after the start of the new league year involved the No. 1 overall pick going from the Chicago Bears to the Carolina Panthers.

In an apparent effort to secure their franchise quarterback, the Panthers sent the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick in the second round, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago.

Since the Bears already have their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, they had the luxury of moving down, acquiring several picks to fill other holes and landing a No. 1 wideout for Fields in Moore.

It was a stiff price to pay, but the move gave the Panthers their pick of the litter at the quarterback position.

Jets, Packers Swap 13th, 15th Picks in Rodgers Trade

Just days before the draft, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally consummated a trade that sent future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple.

As part of the deal, the Jets and Packers swapped first-round picks with New York getting No. 15 overall and Green Bay getting No. 13 overall. The Jets also landed the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round, while the Packers received the No. 42 pick in the second round, the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps in 2023.

The Packers gave up one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but he is fast approaching his 40th birthday, and Green Bay clearly wants to see what it has in quarterback Jordan Love.

Rams Get 3rd-Rounder from Dolphins for Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins parted with a Day 2 draft pick in hopes of putting the finishing touches on arguably the NFL's top secondary.

Miami sent the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for six-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The pick aids the Rams in what looks like an on-the-fly rebuild and gives the Dolphins an elite cornerback duo in Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

Giants Deal Raiders 3rd-Rounder for Waller

After having little to speak of at the wide receiver and tight end positions last season, the New York Giants parted with a third-round pick to get quarterback Daniel Jones a big-time weapon.

In exchange for the No. 100 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded the Giants tight end Darren Waller.

Waller is coming off two-injury plagued seasons, but he topped 1,000 yards in both 2019 and 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in 2020, giving Jones the type of big, athletic option he needs in the passing game.