NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 Grades for Every PickApril 28, 2023
NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick
Entering the 2023 NFL draft, the general consensus floated somewhere between 15 to 20 legitimate first-round talents, while the depth and overall quality of the class could be found among the second tier of prospects. A belief emerged that the caliber of players selected in the 20s would be relatively similar to those still available in the 40s.
As such, Friday's Day 2 will be integral to how franchises build their draft classes.
Thirty-one aspiring professionals heard their names called during the opening frame. The order in which they came off the board turned into a fascinating practice, with teams clearly higher on certain players than others.
The availability of specific guys—particularly Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.—make the top of this year's second round white hot, with the potential to see multiple deals struck early for their services.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers' phone has been ringing off the hook with teams trying to get to the top of the second round.
The Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots tried to trade back into the first round but failed to do so, per ESPNs Jeremy Fowler. Exactly who those franchises were interested in targeting remains unknown, but they could still be in the mix, with multiple other teams also jockeying for positioning.
As the early second-round selections sort themselves out and the rest of the second and third rounds proceed, Bleacher Report will provide analysis and grades for every single pick.
Second Round
- Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer
- Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
- Kentucky quarterback Will Levis
- LSU edge-rusher BJ Ojulari
- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III
- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
- Alabama safety Brian Branch
With names such as Will McDonald IV, Emmanuel Forbes, Mazi Smith, Anton Harrison and Felix Anudike-Uzomah coming off the board sooner than expected, certain talents unexpectedly slid into Day 2.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams are positioned well at the top of the second round.
They're looking at multiple prospects who received top-30 grades from Bleacher Report's Scouting Department:
Quality options are clearly available. Or those teams near the top of the round could leverage their position into more draft assets.
Whether a trade or two ultimately occurs or the teams take advantage of the remaining players, each slot has the potential to maximize value. It's not just about the prospects taken in the first round but also how the entirety of a draft class is built.
Upcoming Day 2 selections will play a massive role in the success or failure of each team's approach, especially with the Rams, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers set to draft after not owning first-round selections.