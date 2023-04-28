NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 1

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Entering the 2023 NFL draft, the general consensus floated somewhere between 15 to 20 legitimate first-round talents, while the depth and overall quality of the class could be found among the second tier of prospects. A belief emerged that the caliber of players selected in the 20s would be relatively similar to those still available in the 40s.

As such, Friday's Day 2 will be integral to how franchises build their draft classes.

Thirty-one aspiring professionals heard their names called during the opening frame. The order in which they came off the board turned into a fascinating practice, with teams clearly higher on certain players than others.

The availability of specific guys—particularly Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.—make the top of this year's second round white hot, with the potential to see multiple deals struck early for their services.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers' phone has been ringing off the hook with teams trying to get to the top of the second round.

The Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots tried to trade back into the first round but failed to do so, per ESPNs Jeremy Fowler. Exactly who those franchises were interested in targeting remains unknown, but they could still be in the mix, with multiple other teams also jockeying for positioning.

As the early second-round selections sort themselves out and the rest of the second and third rounds proceed, Bleacher Report will provide analysis and grades for every single pick.