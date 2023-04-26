Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers 'Will Do Great' With Jets, Wouldn't 'Bet Against Him'

Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images

History has repeated itself for the New York Jets, as they once again acquired an MVP quarterback at the tail end of his career from the Green Bay Packers by completing a trade for Aaron Rodgers earlier this week.

It was 15 years ago that the Jets acquired Brett Favre from the Packers, and the Hall of Famer believes Rodgers will have no problems transitioning from the Midwest to the Big Apple.

"Aaron will do great!!!!" Favre said in a text message to ESPN's Ed Werder, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He's a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you're not going to catch him by surprise very often.

"And I think [he's] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than bet against him."

New York is certainly hoping that Rodgers fares better than Favre did in his lone year with the team. The Jets got off to an 8-3 start in the 2008 season before Favre suffered a torn biceps tendon in his throwing arm and tried to play through it, failing to disclose the injury until after the season. The team finished 9-7 and fell short of the playoffs while Favre struggled down the stretch.

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, is coming off a down year by his standards. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, his first time recording under 4,000 passing yards since 2017, when he missed nine games. It was also his first double-digit interception campaign since 2010.

Still, the Jets are optimistic that Rodgers will return to the form that saw him earn his third and fourth MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. If he does, Favre's prediction will come true.