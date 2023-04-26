X

    Rudy Gobert's Impact Questioned by Fans as Wolves Eliminated By Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 26, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 25: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays defense during Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    An underwhelming season has come to a bitterly disappointing end in Minnesota as the Timberwolves fell 112-109 to the Denver Nuggets to cap a 4-1 first-round series loss to the Western Conference's top seed.

    Minnesota entered this season with great expectations after adding three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz even though it traded the following for him: guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Leandro Bolmaro, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, the draft rights to center (and eventual Rookie of the Year finalist) Walker Kessler, their four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

    But the Timberwolves fought just to make the playoffs. Missing star big man Karl-Anthony Towns for 53 games to a Grade 3 right calf strain capped the team's regular-season ceiling, but this was still a rough campaign for a team that just never got it going.

    They needed a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a do-or-die play-in game just to get to the postseason after losing their first play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    There are multiple reasons for the team's struggles, but one of them is that Gobert simply hasn't panned out well in Minnesota thus far. A full offseason plus more time to work with his teammates could certainly help matters in 2023-24, but this game showcased some issues.

    Namely, the big man couldn't come up big on the glass or on defense when needed most. Denver had twice as many offensive rebounds as Minnesota (16 to eight).

    Aaron Gordon grabbed one of them after Gobert couldn't box him out before dishing a pass to Michael Porter Jr. for a three-pointer and a 100-96 lead. Gordon later hit a tough bucket over Gobert for his team's next points.

    Nikola Jokić also got two more boards before a tipped layup to give his team the lead for good at 106-104. He ended the game with a 28-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist triple-double.

    The T-Wolves stuck around and even had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but an Anthony Edwards three hit the back rim.

    Gobert stuffed the stat sheet in his own right (16 points, 15 rebounds), but it was a tough ending for him in a tougher season. Twitter voiced its opinion on his performance.

    Chad Molin @molin1106

    Gobert gets stats but just not when the team needs them. <br><br>What a garbage trade.

    Pablo @AFCbohemio

    Rudy Gobert has ended our season. Fitting

    Jermaine Johnson✊🏾 @MaineUPTDC

    Look at Rudy Gobert …….the inability to get a rebound on the defensive and offensive end has lost them the series. A waste of height smh

    Minnesota Sports Takes @MNSportsTakes

    Man Rudy Gobert is absolutely not a winner. This is why Utah didn't ever do anything in the playoffs. He gave up there

    Agahzi Giorgis @RadioAgaz

    Gobert coming up useless in the last minute of this game.

    Tom @TAizenberg

    Rudy Gobert not being able to rebound killed the wolves. They should trade their picks for a better center

    Jordan Elliott @splash_cousin

    Rudy Gobert's DPOY awards <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/QoMZKDJJUY">pic.twitter.com/QoMZKDJJUY</a>

    Greg @DadShammdad

    I'm so glad Rudy Gobert isn't on my team anymore.

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    very fitting that Gobert flopped and gave up a 5-on-4 that led to Jokic's and-1 to end the Wolves season

    lol @AntmanfIies

    Season on the line, Rudy gobert can't outrebound Aaron Gordon.

    kevin 🌊 @KY_PDX

    Gobert not being able to rebound lost them the series

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    KAT and Gobert going out sad with Ant left to fight till the end is a pretty perfect encapsulation of this Wolves team

    James @Pelican_sack

    Anthony Edwards telling gobert to box out.<br><br>All of these led to 3s or easy buckets.. no attempt to actually box out. This was throughout the entire game and massive possessions.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDailyWolves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheDailyWolves</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JadenMcDanielsF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JadenMcDanielsF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TravLyleCzech?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TravLyleCzech</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimPeteHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimPeteHoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/J3s7d6Qiqa">pic.twitter.com/J3s7d6Qiqa</a>

    As for Denver, the Nuggets will now advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the third time in four seasons.