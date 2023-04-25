Aaron Rodgers Bids Farewell to Packers After Jets Trade: 'This Is Not the End for Us'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end, and the four-time MVP quarterback penned a heartfelt farewell to the franchise, the city and fans via Instagram on Tuesday.

Rodgers wrote in his message:

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold."

"This is not the end for us," he added. "I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."

Rodgers was officially traded to the New York Jets on Monday.

The Packers sent the veteran quarterback, their 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

The conditional second-rounder becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers and Jets were long expected to work out a deal for Rodgers since the quarterback said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in March that his intention was to play for Gang Green in 2023.

Rodgers spent his entire 18-year career in Green Bay, helping the franchise dominate the NFC North and winning a Super Bowl with the franchise following the 2010 regular season. He was also a 10-time All-Star, four-time first-team All-Pro and four-time MVP during his tenure with the franchise.

Now with the Jets, Rodgers will attempt to lead the club to an AFC East title for the first time since 2002, a postseason berth for the first time since the 2010 campaign and a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 1968.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas called the move "historic" for the franchise while speaking with the media Tuesday during his predraft press conference.

He added:

"Obviously, Aaron is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game. To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. It goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix; it's a real credit to (head coach) Robert (Saleh), his staff and what he's been able to implement with our players and with everyone here. That a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here. We're all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

It will be tough for the Jets to compete with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the division title. However, they will at least be expected to reach the postseason with Rodgers under center if they don't win the division.