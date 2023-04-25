Sauce Gardner Says Aaron Rodgers Trade 'Makes It Easy' for Jets to Reach Playoffs

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner strongly believes that the New York Jets will make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 after his team added quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a trade from the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Gardner discussed the upcoming season with The Ringer's Kevin Clark on Slow News Day.

"Oh, yeah, most definitely," Gardner said when asked if the drought will end.

"We was a playoff team last year. You know, we didn't finish like we was supposed to. ... But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, you know, that just makes it easy."

Gardner added a follow-up to those remarks on Twitter.

As Gardner noted, the Jets were looking like a playoff team last year after a 7-4 start, but they proceeded to lose their last six games.

A struggling offense played a big role in the late-season swoon. The Jets allowed the fourth-fewest points but also scored the fourth-fewest, leading to the offseason quarterback change.

