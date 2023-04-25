Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Open to 'Redshirt Year or Two' After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Zach Wilson famously said he'd make his competition's life "hell" if the New York Jets acquired a veteran quarterback this offseason.

Now that the Jets added a signal-caller with four MVP awards on his mantle, it appears Wilson has softened his stance.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas talked Tuesday about Wilson's learning from Aaron Rodgers, and Wilson has expressed a willingness to take a "redshirt year or two" behind Rodgers, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.