Lions' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

AP Photo/Stephen Spillman

The Detroit Lions once again find themselves with a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft but it isn't for the same usual reasons.

After earning their first winning season since 2017, the Lions will be picking No. 6 overall, but it was the Los Angeles Rams that did the dirty work of going 5-12 and earning the distinction.

Thanks to the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Hollywood, the Lions will get to pair that pick with the 18th overall pick for two first-round selections. Last year, they used the No. 2 pick to get Aidan Hutchinson before grabbing Jameson Williams with the 12th.

Hutchinson has already turned out to be a building block moving forward. Williams' potential hasn't been fully formed. He did not return from the ACL injury he had when the Lion drafted him until Week 13.

He only had one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown in six games. Now he's suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

The Lions will hope to hit on both first-round picks this year. After going 9-8 and just barely missing the playoffs it could help ignite the rebuild that's going on under Dan Campbell.

Here's a look at three top prospects they should have on their radar.