Lions' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Lions' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
The Detroit Lions once again find themselves with a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft but it isn't for the same usual reasons.
After earning their first winning season since 2017, the Lions will be picking No. 6 overall, but it was the Los Angeles Rams that did the dirty work of going 5-12 and earning the distinction.
Thanks to the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Hollywood, the Lions will get to pair that pick with the 18th overall pick for two first-round selections. Last year, they used the No. 2 pick to get Aidan Hutchinson before grabbing Jameson Williams with the 12th.
Hutchinson has already turned out to be a building block moving forward. Williams' potential hasn't been fully formed. He did not return from the ACL injury he had when the Lion drafted him until Week 13.
He only had one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown in six games. Now he's suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
The Lions will hope to hit on both first-round picks this year. After going 9-8 and just barely missing the playoffs it could help ignite the rebuild that's going on under Dan Campbell.
Here's a look at three top prospects they should have on their radar.
DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
The Lions seem to have found a stud in Aidan Hutchinson, but as the Eagles showed this season, you can't have too many elite pass-rushers.
The Eagles defense was elevated to a new level when they added Haason Reddick to an already deep and talented group of pass-rushers. The Lions could be on their way to constructing their own game-changing front by drafting a bookend rusher to pair with Hutchinson.
Tyree Wilson would be an ideal fit for the role. The 6'6", 271-pounder has the size and strength to play with his hand in the dirt and be an asset in run defense. He has the bend and athleticism to become an elite pass-rushing presence too, though.
Wilson came into his own after transferring from Texas A&M. He has posted 14 sacks over the last two seasons and went from 38 tackles in 2021 to 61 total tackles in 2022.
His ability to kick inside on passing downs and be a good run defender from the outside would make him an ideal partner for Hutchinson. The duo would be a staple of the defense for years to come.
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
If you're picking in the top 10, you're hoping to land a potential All-Pro talent. That's what Jalen Carter is.
At 6'3", 314 pounds, Carter is a mammoth 3-technique with the penetrating abilities of a much smaller defensive tackle. He's explosive off the line and made his presence felt on the defensive line.
According to his scouting report from Bleacher Report's Matt Holder, Carter notched 31 quarterback hits last season, so although he only had three sacks, he's a disruptive force. His pro player comparison for Carter is Warren Sapp.
Obviously, if Carter can live up to his billing, he'll be a steal at No. 6. However, his pre-draft process leaves open the possibility it could happen.
Carter pleaded no-contest to charges associated with a fatal accident involving Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. He also failed to impress at his pro day in which he showed up nine pounds heavier than the combine a month earlier.
Still, if he can focus on football and staying in shape, he could be a generational talent and elevate the Lions' defensive line to one of the best for years to come.
WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
The Williams suspension puts a damper on the Lions receiving corps heading into the season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the dominant target in Detroit's offense. He drew 146 looks, with Kalif Raymond serving as the next most-targeted wide receiver with 64. D'Andre Swift had 70.
With D.J. Chark off to Carolina and Williams set to be suspended for the first six games, the Lions all of a sudden have a real need at wide receiver.
St. Brown dominates in the slot, so it would be ideal if the Lions could find a big, physical receiver to pair with him who is going to eventually mesh with Williams, too.
That sounds like a job for Quentin Johnston. The 6'3", 208-pound receiver has good speed and ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, but it's not his calling card. He's excellent with the ball in hands after the catch and can be a ball-winner on contested catches.
He can turn a screen into a splash play or go up and get the ball in the red zone. That's the kind of weapon that Jared Goff needs to complement St. Brown, and he would elevate the passing game right away if he's there at No. 18.