Nate Diaz's Representative: Former UFC Star Acted in Self-Defense During Street Fight

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Representatives for Nate Diaz contend the former UFC star was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a physical altercation in New Orleans.

Zach Rosenfield, one of Diaz's reps, issued a statement to TMZ Sports on the matter:

"Nate's attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrates that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense."

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Monday that police in New Orleans issued an arrest warrant for Diaz in connection to a brawl on Bourbon Street. He has been charged with second-degree battery.

A video was posted to social media that appeared to show Diaz confronting Petersen and placing him in a chokehold. After a few seconds, Petersen falls to the ground. He said later he suffered an injury to the back of his head.

Raimondi noted Diaz was in New Orleans to attend the Misfits Boxing event last Friday. One of his teammates, Chris Avila, was competing on the card.

Diaz hasn't fought since his fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September. The 38-year-old is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August.

Jake and Logan Paul have already mocked Diaz's altercation in New Orleans ahead of the fight.