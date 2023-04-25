Jets GM: Quinnen Williams Contract Talks 'Trending in a Good Place' amid Rodgers Deal

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets finally added a new offensive superstar in Aaron Rodgers on Monday, leaving them to shift their focus to retaining a top defensive star.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters negotiations with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are "in a good place" as the two sides continue to talk numbers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

