Conor McGregor Thought UFC Career Was Over After Leg Injury vs. Dustin Poirier

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor isn't known for being reflective about anything in public, but the UFC superstar does allow himself an honest moment in front of cameras in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

In a clip from the series posted on his Twitter, McGregor said he thought his mixed martial arts career was over after the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The much-anticipated showdown between McGregor and Poirier, their third head-to-head meeting, ended in anticlimactic fashion. He threw a punch at Poirier when his left leg buckled underneath him, and he fell to the ground.

Poirier was declared the winner via TKO when the ringside doctor ruled McGregor was unable to continue.

McGregor was diagnosed with a fractured tibia that required surgery to repair. UFC President Dana White told reporters it would take Notorious one year to fully recover from the injury (via Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports).

In a video posted on Instagram, McGregor said he had "multiple stress fractures in the shinbone above the ankle" going into the fight.

White announced earlier this year that McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 that will begin on May 30. The show will lead up to a showdown between the two stars at a still-to-be-determined event later this year.

McGregor is 22-6 in his mixed martial arts career, though he has lost three of his last four fights since 2018. He became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two divisions at the same time in 2016.

The Netflix documentary series debuts on May 17.