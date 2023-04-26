Falcons' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons go into the NFL draft with the eighth overall selection.

The Falcons' 7-10 record earned them another top-10 selection, but there's reason for hope. The past season was different. Rather than going 7-10 with Matt Ryan, they took a step toward a new era by trading him away and still getting seven wins with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

Ridder went 2-2 as the starter with a passer rating of 86.4, and Atlanta got positive seasons from rookies Drake London and Tyler Allgeier.

Now, the Falcons will get the opportunity to continue adding to their young core. With the eighth pick and two more selections in the top 75, they can take another step forward if they hit on these selections.

With that in mind, here are three top targets for when the Falcons get on the clock at No. 8 come Thursday.