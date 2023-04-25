NFL Coach: Will Anderson Isn't a Top-5 Pick; Would Be 'Shocked If He Was an All Pro'

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. has looked like a consensus top five prospect throughout most of the pre-draft process. But it seems like not everyone's completely sold on him, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Speaking to coaches around the league in the lead up to Thursday's draft in Kansas City, Missouri, there were a few defensive line coaches that didn't buy into the hype.

"I do not see a top-5 talent," one coach told Feldman. "Ignore the sack numbers. Just watch him play. I see a really smart, tough, really aware guy, plays his ass off. Not fast, not explosive. Of his sacks last year, three sacks were him beating the tackle, and every other one was a line game or a blitz where he was one on one or he waited for the quarterback to get flushed and he came off his guys and tackled him."

"... I would be shocked if Will was a bust. But I'd also be shocked if he was an All Pro."

Another coach doesn't see Anderson being able to produce at the same level as some of the other elite pass rushers in the league like Von Miller. But that's not really a slight as Miller is sure to be a Hall of Famer after he retires.

Anderson is B/R NFL Scouting Department's top-overall prospect on their most recent big board. He's projected to go in the top five in their latest mock draft, landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall.

He was the best defensive player in college football over the last couple of seasons as he racked up 34.5 sacks and 204 tackles with five passes defended over his illustrious collegiate career.

His breakout campaign was in 2021 when he was all-time great, finishing with 17.5 sacks—fourth-most in a single college football season—to go along with 101 tackles, 31 of which were for a loss.

It'll be hard to envision him falling out of the top 10 Thursday night.