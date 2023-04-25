Panthers' Brian Burns Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Expected to Be Ready for Camp

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns underwent a procedure this offseason, but he's not expected to miss significant time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burns had surgery to repair a fracture in his right ankle last Wednesday, and there's an expectation that he'd recover in time for training camp and return to play "with no limitations" during the 2023 season.

Burns is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl selection after another strong season in 2022. He recorded career highs of 63 total tackles and 12.5 sacks while also adding three passes defended and a forced fumble. As long as he's healthy next season, he should continue to produce at a high level.

The 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft has been one of the top defensive players for Carolina over the past four years, totaling 196 tackles, 38 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.

The Panthers picked up Burns' fifth-year option before last season, and he's set to make $16 million in 2023. The team would be wise to try to lock him into a long-term deal, as he would be one of the most coveted players on the open market if he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

For now, Carolina's attention is on the 2023 NFL draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday in Kansas City. The Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to secure their franchise quarterback out of a talented group of prospects that includes Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.