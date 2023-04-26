4 Sleeper Teams That Could Target Trade-Up for QB in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 4

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft is steadily approaching, and with all of the rumors swirling around, we should be in for an exciting evening on Thursday.

At the time of writing, the only pick that seems certain is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. After that, it feels like pure madness. The Houston Texans are reportedly more interested in a defensive player than Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud, and Stroud could even fall out of the top seven picks, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

If the former Buckeye slides down the draft board, then we could be in store for a surprise team to trade up for Stroud or another quarterback later in Round 1 whose stock took a hit as a side effect.

Of course, the teams that everyone expects to trade up, like the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be making calls. But there are a few clubs that might already have a veteran quarterback in place and could be sleeper candidates to strike a deal for a rookie as they've been more quiet about trading up before this week.

Remember, Alex Smith was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and led the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC West championship just a few months before the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017, so anything can happen on draft night.