Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $18M

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million, according to Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Beckham confirmed the agreement on his Instagram account.

The New York Giants selected Beckham with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He proceeded to average 96 receptions and 1,374 receiving yards over his first three years, scoring 35 touchdowns along the way.

His fourth season ended prematurely after he suffered a fractured left ankle in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 30-year-old returned in 2018 and had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores. Prior to the season, he signed a five-year, $90 contract extension with the team.

However, the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019.

The three-time Pro Bowler added another 1,000-yard season when he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four scores in 2019, but his production took a dip in 2020 (23/319/3).

Beckham's season lasted just seven games after he suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned in 2021, but his past magic did not reappear with the Browns, as he caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no scores in six games.

Eventually, the Browns and the player mutually agreed to a parting of ways, and Cleveland placed him on waivers. As part of the release's conditions, the final years on his contract were voided, making him eligible for free agency this offseason.

Beckham wasn't out of work for long, as the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a one-year deal.

He fared better in L.A., recording 27 passes for 305 yards and five scores in eight games. Notably, he excelled in the playoffs, catching 21 more passes for 288 yards and two scores for the Super Bowl champions.

However, Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on a non-contact play during the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The LSU product was ultimately a huge pickup for the Rams, who lost Robert Woods for the season with a torn ACL just one day after signing OBJ.

OBJ did not play in 2022 as he continued his rehab. He went through a lengthy recruitment process that ended with him taking visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. However, he did not sign with a team.

He held a private workout on March 10, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports listed the attending teams:

Beckham joins a Ravens team in which no wide receiver amassed 500 or more yards last season.

Rashod Bateman was well on his way to doing just that before suffering a season-ending foot injury, but the team is still in need of resources at the position. That's where Beckham comes into play as he looks to help the Ravens make the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.

Baltimore also faces questions at the quarterback position after Lamar Jackson requested a trade amid his search for a contract extension, but Beckham would represent Jackson's most viable threat in the passing game if both sides were to come to a resolution.