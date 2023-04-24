NFL Rumors: Texans Drafting Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson Is 'Most Likely Outcome'

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The Houston Texans may wait another year to take their franchise quarterback.

Todd McShay of ESPN reported the "most likely outcome" for the Texans' selection at No. 2 is Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson. Both players have been linked to the Texans in recent weeks, as it's become increasingly clear the Carolina Panthers will take Bryce Young with the top overall pick.

Young was Houston's preferred option at quarterback in this draft class, and there have been reports the front office is not sold on the likes of C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Anderson is considered perhaps the safest selection in this entire draft class. He's the back-to-back recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's best defensive player and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons.

From a pure production standpoint, taking Anderson over a late bloomer like Wilson is a no-brainer. Wilson was a lanky 3-star prospect coming out of high school who originally went to Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech, where he developed into a star as a senior. Even then, Wilson was not a unanimous first-team American and did not win his conference's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

That said, Wilson has measurables at 6'6" and 271 pounds that cannot be matched and brings an explosive energy off the edge that McShay compared to Nick Bosa.