Packers GM Says Jordan Love 'Needs to Play' After Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It's now the Jordan Love show in Green Bay and Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst is ready to see how it unfolds.

With the reported trade of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the Jets on Monday afternoon, Love—the team's first-round pick in 2020—is being handed the keys to the offense after watching from the sidelines the majority of his first three seasons in the league.

While there's some disappointment watching a cornerstone like Rodgers leave the organization, Gutekunst said he's excited to see what Love is able to produce over the next couple of years.

"But we're really excited where Jordan Love can go," he said. "He needs to play. Having him sit another year would've delayed where we're going and what we're trying to build."

Love, 24, was drafted after a fantastic college career at Utah State where he finished top three in program history in most major statistical categories such as passing yards (second), completions (second), attempts (second), touchdowns, (second) and completion percentage (third).

He hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time in the professional ranks, however, as Rodgers went on an incredible run over the next two seasons in which he won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers also led the league in touchdown passes in 2020.

Love has played in 10 games over his career—staring one in 2021—which came in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards and an interception.

He's thrown for 606 yards to go along with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his three-year career.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on March 15, Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets next season and got his wish.

But he also took time to address the Packers drafting Love while still being in his prime. He also praised Love and the player that he would become.

"The history of this and the timeline is kind of important. In 2020 they drafted Jordan to replace me and that wasn't for right away but as is the case with the Packers, and kind of the way they do things, they like to get rid of players a year early instead of a year late in their minds," Rodgers said. "So there were probably some people who believed that I was a descending player."

"Jordan is going to be a great player, he's a great kid, and he had a really good year this year getting better. He's got a bright future in front of him, they have a good young team," he added.