Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets QB to Wear No. 8 Jersey After Trade, Not Namath's No. 12

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Along with his new team and new threads, Aaron Rodgers will also have a new number for the first time in his career when he suits up for the New York Jets next season.

Rodgers, who wore No. 12 with the Packers ever since he was drafted in 2005, will wear No. 8 with the Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was the number that he wore while he was in college at Cal.

The Jets have had No. 12 retired for Joe Namath since 1985. Schefter reported that the Hall of Fame quarterback gave Rodgers his blessing to wear the number, but Rodgers chose to start this next chapter of his career fresh.

Rodgers was traded to the Big Apple on Monday afternoon, following in the steps of Brett Favre, another legendary Packers quarterback to be traded to Gang Green.

The 39-year-old is entering the 19th season of his career and briefly considered retirement before announcing his intentions to play for the Jets on The Pat McAfee Show on March 15. And he finally got his wish after a long set of negotiations.

Rodgers was traded along with the No. 15 pick in this year's draft and a fifth-rounder as well.

The Packers got a lofty draft haul in return: pick No. 13 in this year's draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the offensive snaps.

The four-time NFL MVP is set to be owed $59.5 million next season, according to Spotrac.