Peter King NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Pass on QB for CB; Cowboys Take Joey Porter Jr.

This year's NFL draft class features a solid group of cornerbacks, many of whom are talented enough to be selected in the first round.

In his most recent mock draft, Peter King of NBC Sports predicted that five cornerbacks will be chosen in Round 1, with the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback and kicking things off by taking Devon Witherspoon at No. 7. King wrote:

"I never saw the Raiders as eager QB-seekers in this draft after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Though I'm not certain they won't go QB, I think GM Dave Ziegler views his roster as having more important needs. Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, I believe, would relish this scenario, with every corner and every offensive lineman on the board still—two position groups that must be addressed in this draft. Witherspoon is a tenacious and versatile player, and that versatility drives him to the top of the cornerback class. He's played outside corner and slot corner, and he's played man and zone. He was the best tackler on Illinois' defense in 2022. On a corner-needy defense, it'd be a surprise if Witherspoon wasn't a day-one starter."

In King's mock draft, Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are all off the board by the No. 7 pick. While Anthony Richardson appears to be suited for Las Vegas since he would be able to sit behind Garoppolo next season, King has him falling all the way to No. 23, where he'd be selected by the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders would still be in need of a quarterback of the future in that scenario.

King also predicted that Hendon Hooker will get drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans, which would be surprising given Richardson's rise up the draft boards in recent months.

The run of cornerbacks in King's mock draft ends with the Dallas Cowboys selecting Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 26 pick. The former Penn State defensive back had originally been expected to be taken higher before tumbling down the draft board recently.

"Some evaluators think he's not the physical presence his size (6'2 ½", 193 lbs) would portend, and I wouldn't be shocked if he fell out of the first round," King wrote.

The draft will begin Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.