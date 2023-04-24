King: Titans 'Have Lost Faith in Malik Willis' amid Ryan Tannehill Trade Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Ahead of Thursday's NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans reportedly could be looking to address the quarterback position with their first-round pick.

Veteran starter Ryan Tannehill is set to count for a $36.6 million salary-cap hit in 2023, and many teams believe he's a candidate to be traded this offseason. However, the team's feeling about Malik Willis might also dictate Tennessee's moves on draft night.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday that he's heard the Titans "have lost faith" in the 2022 third-round pick. King's mock draft predicts that Tennessee will look to move up from the No. 11 pick all the way up to No. 3 to make a run at former Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Willis appeared in eight games as a rookie and threw for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 50.8 percent of his passes. He added 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

It will be damning toward Willis' NFL career if the Titans decide to make a move for one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class.