NBA Rumors: Kings' De'Aaron Fox Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Warriors with Finger Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is expected to be doubtful for Game 5 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors because of a fractured left index finger, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The All-Star guard is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds through the first four games.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.