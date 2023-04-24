X

    NBA Rumors: Kings' De'Aaron Fox Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Warriors with Finger Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 24, 2023

    De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Round One Game Three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is expected to be doubtful for Game 5 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors because of a fractured left index finger, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    The All-Star guard is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds through the first four games.

