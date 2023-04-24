MMQB: Will Levis Made 'Very Positive Impression with' Peyton Manning amid Colts Buzz

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Will Levis winds up on the Indianapolis Colts, then it could be a marriage that was nearly a year in the making.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday the Kentucky star "made a very positive impression" on Peyton and Eli Manning at their passing academy last summer.

Levis was among the NFL hopefuls who attended the event and On3's Charles Power reported at the time he was one of the stronger performers.

Although Peyton Manning doesn't have a formal position with the Colts, Breer explained that "owner Jim Irsay still listens to Peyton on these things."

Breer also noted there's far from a consensus inside Indianapolis' offices. General manager Chris Ballard "is intrigued" by Florida star Anthony Richardson, while assistant GM Ed Dodds "likes" Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. Stroud is also considered the best fit for first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts obviously wouldn't select Levis solely because of an endorsement from Manning. Over two seasons with the Wildcats, he threw for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns, and he possesses a great arm.

In the event Manning is willing to go to bat for Levis, though, it certainly won't hurt his odds of being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.