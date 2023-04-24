NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Chiefs Want to Trade Up amid Jahmyr Gibbs, Zay Flowers Buzz

Donald Page/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs "are one of the few teams that has already made calls about moving up" in the 2023 NFL draft, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer cited Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers as potential targets for Kansas City.

The reigning Super Bowl champion will be on the clock with the No. 31 pick.

A trade up in the first round may not be required if the Chiefs set their sights solely on Gibbs. He wasn't projected to be a Day 1 pick in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, and he's the No. 32 overall player on B/R's big board.

Gibbs ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 44 passes for 444 yards and three scores with Alabama in 2022. Before that, he had 1,974 yards from scrimmage in two years at Georgia Tech.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman spoke to an NFL running backs coach who said Gibbs is "gonna be special if he gets in the right system." Head coach Andy Reid could devise a number of ways to utilize the dynamic back.

Given how the running back position is broadly valued, it's tough to gauge Gibbs' draft ceiling. ESPN's Todd McShay reported his stock is trending upward.

"And with a down wide receiver class, teams might be thinking about drafting Gibbs and giving him snaps out of the slot," McShay wrote. "Bottom line, I'd be surprised at this point if he doesn't go in Round 1."

Flowers could also be gone when it's time for the Chiefs to make their selection if they stand pat. He landed with the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 21 pick in B/R's mock.

The 5'9" wideout caught 200 passes for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons with the Golden Eagles.

One wide receiver coach praised Flowers' different abilities to Feldman.

"He did everything for that team, and they had nothing around him," the coach said. "He's quick and fast and will get dirty. It's just he's little, and as small as he is, I don't think he can be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, and you probably can't take him in the top 20."

As with Gibbs, you wouldn't doubt the abilities of Reid and his staff to deploy Flowers in a devastating way if he finds his way to Kansas City.