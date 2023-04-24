X

    Josh Gordon, Ben DiNucci Thrill Fans as Sea Dragons Clinch 2023 XFL Playoff Berth

    Julia StumbaughApril 24, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Ben DiNucci #6 of the Seattle Sea Dragons flips a pass for a touchdown to Josh Gordon #0 during the first half of the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    With the Seattle Sea Dragons' XFL postseason on the line, quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Josh Gordon came through.

    DiNucci recorded four total touchdowns, and Gordon made nine receptions for 115 yards as the Seahawks downed the Vegas Vipers, 28-9, at home to clinch the last playoff spot in the XFL.

    DiNucci, the ex-Cowboys signal caller, impressed fans in the first three quarters by throwing for three TDs and adding one more on the ground.

    Pete @Pete_Martuneac

    Ben DiNucci is a damn magician. He's definitely a strong contender for XFL MVP

    Sports is my thing @Sports_Chic2

    QB DiNucci is on 🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    SlimPickins @CryptidCowboy07

    Dallas Cowboys legend Ben DiNucci is a baller tonight. Looking pretty good. <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a>

    Sea Dragons fans knew Seattle needed a minimum of 34 points to, without a doubt, clinch a playoff spot.

    In the final minutes of the game, with the Sea Dragons leading 28-3 and just six points from that magic total, DiNucci threw an interception in the end zone from the 8-yard line.

    True to the Trident @controlthezone

    DiNucci giveth and he taketh away

    W.E.B. La Croix @KekeJaNet32

    It's not a Sea Dragons game without DiNucci throwing an INT in the endzone 😂 small victories <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    Jared. @Jayleejnr

    Dinucci is a baller but he's good for a drive killing pick every game<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    Thanks to strong defense, Seattle held the Vipers to a low enough total that tiebreakers favor the Sea Dragons for the playoff spot despite two late interceptions from DiNucci.

    Meanwhile, Gordon was solid for Seattle throughout the game. He showed off the hands that helped him lead the NFL in receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns 10 years ago by catching a 40-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

    lloyd dobbler @drewbydoofit

    Having Josh Gordon on your XFL team is cheating 😂

    Josh Gordon, Ben DiNucci Thrill Fans as Sea Dragons Clinch 2023 XFL Playoff Berth
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael Grey @TheMichaelGrey

    Josh Gordon is still good at catching a football. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Gordon's catches on Sunday had fans wondering if the former NFL All-Pro is destined to end up back in the big league.

    Coach Aaron @CoachAaronRHA

    Ben Dinucci and Josh Gordon will be back in the NFL after this XFL season

    Mikaela Mattes 🎙 @mikaelamattes

    Josh Gordon has such good hands! Really wish we could have him back as WR3 for the Seahawks…

    Sydnee @sdivineee

    Once again Josh Gordon is a cheat code and should be back in the nfl next season lol I don't get it

    Br@ndo 🎃 @brandoelk

    Josh Gordon is going to make it back to the NFL

    Seattle began the game by honoring defensive end Chris Smith with a moment of silence. Smith, aged 31, died on Monday. He spent eight years in the NFL and last played for the Sea Dragons on April 9, when he recorded two tackles against the D.C. Defenders.

    Jason M @sanjaromin

    If was nice to see our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaDragons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaDragons</a> d-line come out holding Chris Smith's # 42 jersey.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForChris?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForChris</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreathFire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreathFire</a>

    Musketeer Gripweed @BeastMode__80

    <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> tribute and pay respect to passing of teammate Chris Smith <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/93hmSYlLWY">pic.twitter.com/93hmSYlLWY</a>

    The Seattle players finished out the victory while wearing a No. 42 decal on their helmets in Smith's memory.

    Having secured a postseason berth, DiNucci, Gordon and the Sea Dragons will now prepare to face the D.C. Defenders in the XFL North Championship Game on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET.