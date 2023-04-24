Josh Gordon, Ben DiNucci Thrill Fans as Sea Dragons Clinch 2023 XFL Playoff Berth

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With the Seattle Sea Dragons' XFL postseason on the line, quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Josh Gordon came through.

DiNucci recorded four total touchdowns, and Gordon made nine receptions for 115 yards as the Seahawks downed the Vegas Vipers, 28-9, at home to clinch the last playoff spot in the XFL.

DiNucci, the ex-Cowboys signal caller, impressed fans in the first three quarters by throwing for three TDs and adding one more on the ground.

Sea Dragons fans knew Seattle needed a minimum of 34 points to, without a doubt, clinch a playoff spot.

In the final minutes of the game, with the Sea Dragons leading 28-3 and just six points from that magic total, DiNucci threw an interception in the end zone from the 8-yard line.

Thanks to strong defense, Seattle held the Vipers to a low enough total that tiebreakers favor the Sea Dragons for the playoff spot despite two late interceptions from DiNucci.

Meanwhile, Gordon was solid for Seattle throughout the game. He showed off the hands that helped him lead the NFL in receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns 10 years ago by catching a 40-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Gordon's catches on Sunday had fans wondering if the former NFL All-Pro is destined to end up back in the big league.

Seattle began the game by honoring defensive end Chris Smith with a moment of silence. Smith, aged 31, died on Monday. He spent eight years in the NFL and last played for the Sea Dragons on April 9, when he recorded two tackles against the D.C. Defenders.

The Seattle players finished out the victory while wearing a No. 42 decal on their helmets in Smith's memory.

Having secured a postseason berth, DiNucci, Gordon and the Sea Dragons will now prepare to face the D.C. Defenders in the XFL North Championship Game on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET.