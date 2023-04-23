Anthony Richardson to Vikings, Hendon Hooker to Raiders in Reuter's NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins has been the Minnesota Vikings quarterback since 2018, but one analyst believes the NFC North team will look toward the future during the 2023 NFL draft.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com published a seven-round mock draft and projected the Vikings to acquire the No. 10 overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade and use it to select Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Richardson was the fourth quarterback taken in the mock draft, with Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, Kentucky's Will Levis going No. 2 to the Houston Texans and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud going No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cousins is entering the final year of his deal, and this situation would allow Richardson some time to adjust to the NFL game and work on some of the accuracy issues that were a concern when he was with the Gators.

That isn't the only trade for a quarterback in Reuter's mock draft.

He projected the Las Vegas Raiders to land the Eagles' No. 30 overall pick and use it to draft Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy candidate for the Volunteers for much of last season but suffered a torn ACL in a November loss to South Carolina.

He might need some time to heal, and this scenario would let him sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo at first and, much like Richardson with Cousins, learn under a veteran starter before potentially taking over in the future.