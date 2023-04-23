Titans Rumors: NFL Insiders 'Would Be Surprised If' Malik Willis Becomes QB1 in 2023

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

People around the NFL reportedly aren't very high on Malik Willis.

The Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback had a tough rookie season, and the buzz surrounding his future prospects isn't optimistic either.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's SportsCenter: "This one's interesting because last year he generated some first-round buzz, ended up falling to the third round. And his first year did not go so well, got benched for Josh Dobbs later in the year. He's an option for them but most people I've talked to around the league would be surprised if he's the starter next year."

Fowler added that some teams around the NFL believe that incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill is available via trade, and that new general manager Ran Carthon is "resetting this roster in a big way, they're making some moves."

Finally, he reported that he "talked to some teams who believe that the Titans are looking at moving up or even moving back from No. 11 because they have a lot of needs to fill. So, it's not all about the quarterback position. So, at least Tannehill is comfort food, he is available and they know what to expect."

The 23-year-old Willis did not make a strong first impression in the NFL, throwing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games (three starts) while completing just 50.8 percent of his passes and taking 10 sacks. He also rushed for 123 yards and a score.

Not exactly a dynamic debut, and one that reportedly has people around the NFL questioning whether he'll win the starting job this upcoming year.