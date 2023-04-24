Buying or Selling Newest NBA Trade and Offseason Buzz

1 of 5

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets can be the NBA's biggest spender this offseason thanks to a roster full of rookie-scale contracts and over $82 million of dead cap hits coming off their books this summer.

The Rockets are currently projected to have a league-high $64.2 million in cap space this summer, putting them in position to sign multiple impact players.

In a poll conducted by The Athletic's Kelly Iko, some high-ranking scouts around the NBA believe Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet could be among the Rockets' free-agent targets. In terms of positional impact, all three would fit.

Houston finished 29th overall in defense this past season (118.6 rating) so adding a proven wing stopper such as Brooks and a rim protector like Porziņģis would make sense. Both can space the floor and keep driving lanes open for players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, after ranking dead last in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38) and 29th in assist percentage (55.1 percent), bringing in a veteran point guard and proven leader like VanVleet could make a huge impact on these young Rockets.

The problem is convincing all three to leave their current homes.

VanVleet won a championship with the Raptors and has spent his entire seven-year career in Toronto. Porziņģis has revitalized his game with the Wizards (22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and a 38.2 percent mark from three in a season-and-a-half) while Brooks is a starter for one of the best young teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Unless the Rockets are willing to outspend their respective teams, VanVleet, Porziņģis and Brooks don't have much motivation to leave their current situations. While the Rockets should pursue all three, don't expect any of them to head to Houston next season.

Buy or Sell: Buy all three as targets, sell that any of them leave their current teams for Houston.