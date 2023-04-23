X

    Jimmy Butler's Injury Diagnosed as Bruised Glute; Could've Returned To Heat vs. Bucks

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 22: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat steps to the basket against Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler suffered a bruised glute in the team's 121-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

    Butler, who finished with a game-high 30 points, landed hard on his back midway through the third quarter and had to head to the locker room later in the period. He returned to the bench but didn't get back in the game as the Heat were firmly in control.

    Coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame that the star forward could've gotten back in the game but wasn't needed.

    "We pushed the lead to 20," Spoelstra said. "I was going to insert him back into the game if it broke 15."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Jimmy Butler's Injury Diagnosed as Bruised Glute; Could've Returned To Heat vs. Bucks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon