Jimmy Butler's Injury Diagnosed as Bruised Glute; Could've Returned To Heat vs. Bucks

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler suffered a bruised glute in the team's 121-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Butler, who finished with a game-high 30 points, landed hard on his back midway through the third quarter and had to head to the locker room later in the period. He returned to the bench but didn't get back in the game as the Heat were firmly in control.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame that the star forward could've gotten back in the game but wasn't needed.

"We pushed the lead to 20," Spoelstra said. "I was going to insert him back into the game if it broke 15."

