Heat's Victor Oladipo Helped Off Court After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bucks

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo suffered a left knee injury during Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Kaseya Center and was helped off the court by trainers.

While driving to the basket in the fourth quarter, Oladipo attempted to go in for a layup but slipped and fell in the paint, crashing to the court before immediately clutching his left knee.

"I feel like throwing up right now, but I don't know what the prognosis is," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters of Oladipo's injury after the game.

Oladipo has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Heat after coming over in a trade from the Houston Rockets.

The 30-year-old appeared in just four games for the franchise in 2020-21 to undergo surgery to repair a quadriceps injury and eight games during the 2021-22 season because of left knee tendinosis and a quad ailment.

Oladipo appeared in 42 games (two starts) this season for Miami, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

The two-time All-Star has been a key rotational player alongside Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Tyler Herro.

However, Oladipo's current injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Heat, who are also without Herro after he suffered a broken hand in Game 1 against Milwaukee and underwent surgery on Friday.

If Oladipo hits the shelf, Vincent and Lowry will likely see more playing time moving forward.

Miami leads the series 2-1, and Game 4 is set for Monday at Kaseya Center.