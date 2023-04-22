Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Thanks Elon Musk for Verified Checkmark on Twitter

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The Twitter verification topic has consumed the website's discussion over the past few days. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the conversation.

On April 20, Mahomes tweeted at Twitter CEO Elon Musk requesting his blue verification checkmark be returned to his account. Two days later, he had some gratitude to send.

Musk announced that Twitter would be rescinding verification checkmarks from accounts that were not subscribed to the website's new service, Twitter Blue. The purge started a few days ago, drawing the ire of many who use the website.

Mahomes' checkmark says that he paid for the Twitter Blue service, but he has not officially said whether or not he paid for the service. Sportscaster Rich Eisen also has his checkmark returned with an identical justification, yet he claims to have not subscribed to the service.

Twitter Blue was launched in December 2022 and is a subscription service that offers the user numerous perks, including the coveted verification checkmark. The service costs $8 per month or $84.00 for 12 months.

Before the program was launched, the website verified users to prove authenticity, and it was reserved for public figures. Musk was critical of the process in the past and wanted to reform it on a basis of monetizing the privilege and allowing for fairness.

Musk claims that he is paying for three accounts to be verified, but it is unclear if Mahomes has been added to this list.