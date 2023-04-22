Warriors' Draymond Green Says He Won't Change How He Plays After Game 3 Suspension

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is set to return to the floor for Sunday's Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings after serving a one-game suspension for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

Despite the suspension, the four-time NBA champion has no intention of altering his aggressive style of play.



"Them s--t don't work," Green told reporters Saturday regarding any special rules for him. "Here I am, still sitting here, still winning. They created those rules before, they didn't work, they still don't work. Maybe they did, but Draymond won't be moved by no Draymond rules. I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am because that leads to winning."

During the fourth quarter of a Game 2 loss to the Kings, Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint while trying to get back and defend after Stephen Curry grabbed a rebound. While he was down on the court, Sabonis grabbed Green's right leg before the Warriors veteran stepped on his chest.

Green was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul, and Sabonis was called for a technical foul.

"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis told reporters after the game. "There is no room for that in our game today."

Sabonis underwent X-rays on his chest after the game as a precaution. They came back negative, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and he went on to suit up for Game 3 at Chase Center.

While meeting with reporters after Game 2, Green explained his side of the incident:

"My leg got grabbed—the second time in two nights—and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

The NBA said that "the suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts" in its offical release announcing that Green was suspended for Game 3.

Green has accumulated 163 technical fouls, 17 ejections and four suspensions throughout his 11-year career, per ESPN Stats & Information, in addition to six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 playoff games.

Even without Green, the Warriors defeated the Kings 114-97 in Game 3 on their home floor thanks to a 36-point performance by Curry and a 20-point night from Andrew Wiggins.

The Dubs and Kings will meet for Game 4 on Sunday, and Golden State will be looking to even the series 2-2 before heading back to Sacramento for Game 5.