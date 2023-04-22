X

    Ty Lue on Game 4 Loss to Suns: Clippers Are Playing to Win, Not Keep It Close

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers looks on during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns on April 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are one loss away from playoff elimination after falling 112-100 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday.

    Los Angeles fought hard despite missing superstar forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom were out with right knee sprains.

    After the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about the team's fight, keeping it close and if that's what he hoped to see given the team's short-handed circumstances.

    Bally Sports West

    Ty Lue shares his thoughts on Game 4 today in Downtown LA

    "No, I hope to see a win," Lue said. "We not playing to keep it close. I know y'all might think that. But we playing to win."

    The Clippers led by as many as 11 points before the Suns stormed back. Still, a phenomenal 37-point outing from Russell Westbrook did keep it close, and his three-pointer with 5:24 left cut the Phoenix lead to 100-96. However, the Suns responded with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

    The Clippers' gutsy effort ultimately fell short, but Lue later reiterated that L.A. isn't satisfied with anything less than victory.

    "We're competing to win," Lue added. "We're not competing to keep it close."

    Ty Lue on Game 4 Loss to Suns: Clippers Are Playing to Win, Not Keep It Close
    There is no timetable for Leonard's return, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, who also reported earlier that George is not expected to come back during the first round.

    The Clippers will now head back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning three straight versus L.A.