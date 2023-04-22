Ty Lue on Game 4 Loss to Suns: Clippers Are Playing to Win, Not Keep It Close

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are one loss away from playoff elimination after falling 112-100 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday.

Los Angeles fought hard despite missing superstar forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom were out with right knee sprains.

After the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about the team's fight, keeping it close and if that's what he hoped to see given the team's short-handed circumstances.

"No, I hope to see a win," Lue said. "We not playing to keep it close. I know y'all might think that. But we playing to win."

The Clippers led by as many as 11 points before the Suns stormed back. Still, a phenomenal 37-point outing from Russell Westbrook did keep it close, and his three-pointer with 5:24 left cut the Phoenix lead to 100-96. However, the Suns responded with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

The Clippers' gutsy effort ultimately fell short, but Lue later reiterated that L.A. isn't satisfied with anything less than victory.

"We're competing to win," Lue added. "We're not competing to keep it close."

There is no timetable for Leonard's return, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, who also reported earlier that George is not expected to come back during the first round.

The Clippers will now head back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning three straight versus L.A.