Suns' Kevin Durant, Chris Paul Defend Clippers' Russell Westbrook Against Criticism

Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook has taken the brunt of criticism over the past few seasons of his career.

But if you ask players around the league, most of it has been unjust and unwarranted for the former league MVP.

Westbrook had his best game of the postseason Saturday in the Clippers' Game 4 loss against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. He finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists on 17-of-29 shooting from the field.

His former teammate and Suns superstar Kevin Durant was quick to hop to his defense in his postgame media session.

"When he retire, people gonna really tell the truth about how they feel about his game," Durant said. "Right now, it's the fun thing to do is make a joke out of Russ. But, you know, the way he's been playing since he got with the Clippers showed everybody who he really is."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.