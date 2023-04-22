X

    Suns' Kevin Durant, Chris Paul Defend Clippers' Russell Westbrook Against Criticism

    Francisco RosaApril 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns keeps the ball away from Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers during the first quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook has taken the brunt of criticism over the past few seasons of his career.

    But if you ask players around the league, most of it has been unjust and unwarranted for the former league MVP.

    Westbrook had his best game of the postseason Saturday in the Clippers' Game 4 loss against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. He finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists on 17-of-29 shooting from the field.

    His former teammate and Suns superstar Kevin Durant was quick to hop to his defense in his postgame media session.

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Kevin Durant on Russell Westbrook's performance in this series, and how unfair the criticism has been around him <a href="https://t.co/uzcndI8Aem">pic.twitter.com/uzcndI8Aem</a>

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Chris Paul on the criticism of Russell Westbrook: "I feel like the only people to do that are the people that don't know basketball."<br><br>Kevin Durant: "Facts."

    "When he retire, people gonna really tell the truth about how they feel about his game," Durant said. "Right now, it's the fun thing to do is make a joke out of Russ. But, you know, the way he's been playing since he got with the Clippers showed everybody who he really is."

