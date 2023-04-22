X

    Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant Duel Dazzles Fans as Suns Win Game 4 vs. Clippers

    Erin WalshApril 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers makes a pass as he cuts between Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    In a battle between two former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates, Kevin Durant outdueled Russell Westbrook to help lift the Phoenix Suns to an 112-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series Saturday.

    Durant and Westbrook went back-and-forth in an epic fourth-quarter battle that resulted in the former unsurprisingly rising to the occasion, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

    Westbrook, who had to do it all himself in the absences of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard because of injuries, finished the game with an impressive 37 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

    The performances of Durant and Westbrook were all anyone could talk about Saturday afternoon, and rightfully so:

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    This is an unreal display from Russell Westbrook to carry the Clippers with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George injured against a full squad Suns.

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Wow...Russ. Balling. 16-26, 35 points, 3-5 from 3. Did not see this coming but what a resurgence

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Russell Westbrook refuses to let the Suns create separation. He's got 35 points on 16-of-26 shooting and has hit 3 of his 5 triples

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Westbrook is doing all he can here. Great performance by him to keep the Clippers in this<br><br>Russ is up to 35 points on 16-of-26 shooting

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Westbrook vs KD <a href="https://t.co/Yy6Z1zzDkU">pic.twitter.com/Yy6Z1zzDkU</a>

    n. @jupitaah

    this Durant x Westbrook battle in 2023 , prayed for times like this

    @Puqwan

    Anytime Russel Westbrook plays against Kevin Durant, he's exceptionally good on both ends.

    Aaron Firlotte @firlyworld

    Westbrook and Durant goin off against one another. Thunder buddies for life

    ej2xx💙🤍 @russgoat0_

    Westbrook Vs Kd <a href="https://t.co/Z6NZMmeXCL">pic.twitter.com/Z6NZMmeXCL</a>

    At one point this season—particularly when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers—not many believed Westbrook still had the ability to score 30-plus points in a game, but he's now done so in back-to-back contests to help keep the Clippers alive until the very end.

    Meanwhile, everyone knows how effective Durant can be, and he's fit nicely in the Phoenix lineup alongside Booker and Paul, scoring at least 25 points in each playoff matchup this season.

    With Saturday's win, the Suns broke open a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers and will have the opportunity to clinch a berth in the second round with a win on their home floor in Game 5 on Tuesday.