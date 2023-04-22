Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant Duel Dazzles Fans as Suns Win Game 4 vs. Clippers

Harry How/Getty Images

In a battle between two former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates, Kevin Durant outdueled Russell Westbrook to help lift the Phoenix Suns to an 112-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series Saturday.

Durant and Westbrook went back-and-forth in an epic fourth-quarter battle that resulted in the former unsurprisingly rising to the occasion, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Westbrook, who had to do it all himself in the absences of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard because of injuries, finished the game with an impressive 37 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

The performances of Durant and Westbrook were all anyone could talk about Saturday afternoon, and rightfully so:

At one point this season—particularly when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers—not many believed Westbrook still had the ability to score 30-plus points in a game, but he's now done so in back-to-back contests to help keep the Clippers alive until the very end.

Meanwhile, everyone knows how effective Durant can be, and he's fit nicely in the Phoenix lineup alongside Booker and Paul, scoring at least 25 points in each playoff matchup this season.

With Saturday's win, the Suns broke open a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers and will have the opportunity to clinch a berth in the second round with a win on their home floor in Game 5 on Tuesday.