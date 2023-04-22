Deion Sanders 'Amazed' and 'Stoked' After Record Turnout at Colorado Spring Game

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Deion Sanders effect is at full tilt in Colorado, and that was apparent by a jam-packed Folsom Field for the program's spring game on Saturday.

Sanders, 55, was hired to take over as head coach of the Buffaloes in December, and his presence led to one of the biggest turnouts in program history for the scrimmage on Black and Gold Day.

The attendance was a staggering 47,277. That's more than the previous nine spring games combined (47,044), according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

"I'm amazed and just stoked about the attendance, the energy and the electricity," Sanders said of the capacity crowd.

With the arrival of Sanders, who spent the previous three seasons as the coach of Jackson State in Mississippi, Colorado has automatically become one of the nation's most scrutinized programs, not only because of the coach but the talent he brought with him as well.

Players that Sanders brought in from Jackson State include his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the class of 2022. Sanders also brought in 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain to pair with Hunter in the secondary.

It obviously won't be an easy or seamless rebuild for the NFL Hall of Famer as he tries to revive a program that won just one game last year and hasn't won more than five games in a season since 2016.

But now he at least knows that the passion and energy surrounding Colorado is alive and well going into the fall.