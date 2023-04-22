X

    Shedeur Sanders Shines as Colorado Fans Excited About Deion's 1st Spring Game as HC

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 22, 2023

    Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, rolls out to pass the ball as running back Anthony Hankerson blocks in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    One of the most fascinating and entertaining stories in college football took center stage Saturday as Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes held their spring game with his son, Shedeur, calling the shots as the starting quarterback.

    The younger Sanders dominated on Black and Gold Day:

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    Shedeur Sanders in Colorado's spring game:<br><br>• 16-19 comp-att<br>• 234 yards<br>• 2 pass TDs<br>• rush TD<br><br>If nothing else, this Colorado football season is going to be entertaining. <a href="https://t.co/kemjAmYlM7">pic.twitter.com/kemjAmYlM7</a>

    Sanders notably tossed a 98-yard touchdown to Montana Lemonious-Craig and another score to his former Jackson State teammate, Travis Hunter.

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Montana_L_Craig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Montana_L_Craig</a>'s 98-yard house call 🏠<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/tknhLPqQQN">pic.twitter.com/tknhLPqQQN</a>

    Twitter largely raved about his performance.

    CamFrom🇨🇦 @camfromcanada3

    Shedeur Sanders looks like a superstar in the Colorado spring game. Big-time throws right off the hop. Strong arm, ridiculously accurate and precise. Great leader.

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    Safe to say, <a href="https://twitter.com/ShedeurSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShedeurSanders</a> has the strongest arm in Boulder since Kordell Stewart, who is here by the way. <br><br>Kid's got a rope!

    Nick Rothschild @nick_rothschild

    I've seen enough. Shedeur Sanders is a really good quarterback. <br><br>Who knows how that translates to Saturday's in the fall and wins but this young man can sling the pill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>

    John Miller @jfreemon63

    Shedeur Sanders is as marketed. He is the one. He can play on Sunday's right now.

    Cecil Lammey @CecilLammey

    My post <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUBuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUBuffs</a> Spring Game thoughts on QB Shedeur Sanders <a href="https://twitter.com/DenverSportsCom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DenverSportsCom</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDRwl4ohsf">pic.twitter.com/CDRwl4ohsf</a>

    Josh Knegendorf @joshk70

    I think Shedeur Sanders will look just fine <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a>. Has a release and is accurate.

    Braggs. @saintbraggs

    Shedeur Sanders. Your future Heisman winner.

    Scotch Buff @Toylab1

    Shedeur Sanders looked almost too smooth in this Spring Game <a href="https://t.co/fd7uHkQoJB">https://t.co/fd7uHkQoJB</a>

    Tommy Garrett @TommygarrettPFN

    This combo is going to be lethal in the Pac-12.<br><br>I wouldn't be surprised at all if, this time next year, Shedeur Sanders is being considered for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft <a href="https://t.co/631JeVeP5D">https://t.co/631JeVeP5D</a>

    CamFrom🇨🇦 @camfromcanada3

    Coach Prime has already created an electric atmosphere in Boulder before the Buffaloes have even played a game. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-MLB star came over from his three years at Jackson State with a ton of hype, and people are all in right now.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Boulder's spring game before vs. after Deion Sanders took over 🤯<br><br>The Coach Prime Effect<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/nikkiedwardsss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nikkiedwardsss</a>) <a href="https://t.co/P1IvE0i82x">pic.twitter.com/P1IvE0i82x</a>

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Deion Sanders signed a $30 million deal with Colorado &amp; he's already made a HUGE impact:<br><br>• Sold out season tickets<br>• 700% increase in merch sales<br>• Added 800k social media followers<br><br>And now, 45,000 people will attend today's spring game on ESPN.<br><br>The Deion effect is real 📈 <a href="https://t.co/6ZRyY0Z4jA">pic.twitter.com/6ZRyY0Z4jA</a>

    John @JGor492

    It is pretty insane how much Prime has transformed the University of Colorado. They feel like a national powerhouse with just the presentation.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Colorado Spring Game is LIT <a href="https://t.co/SrN6GtOxar">pic.twitter.com/SrN6GtOxar</a>

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    It's cold in Boulder. Everyone had to clean snow off their seats. And this place is full, and it's electric. For a spring game. Because of the juice from a coach who has never coached at the FBS level.<br><br>This Colorado Deion Sanders story is incredibly fascinating. <a href="https://t.co/hO2i4SkBRB">pic.twitter.com/hO2i4SkBRB</a>

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Here's another good example of Deion's impact:<br><br>Colorado gave away tickets (for free) to last year's spring game, and only 1,500 fans and 50 media members showed up.<br><br>But this year, Colorado sold the tickets, selling out 45,000 seats and awarding 300+ press credentials.<br><br>Crazy. <a href="https://t.co/nAFWDv5zuZ">https://t.co/nAFWDv5zuZ</a>

    Tony Cosolo @LotsaBobaFett

    We are all done here! 47,277 fans were in attendance to watch the game. Shedeur Sanders and MLC stole the show on offense, with the first team front seven impressing me on the defensive side of the ball

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    Colorado's spring game today is set to have more fans than its last nine combined. <a href="https://t.co/eqygDXYA9J">pic.twitter.com/eqygDXYA9J</a>

    The Buffaloes start the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the national champion runner-up, TCU.

