Shedeur Sanders Shines as Colorado Fans Excited About Deion's 1st Spring Game as HC

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

One of the most fascinating and entertaining stories in college football took center stage Saturday as Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes held their spring game with his son, Shedeur, calling the shots as the starting quarterback.

The younger Sanders dominated on Black and Gold Day:

Sanders notably tossed a 98-yard touchdown to Montana Lemonious-Craig and another score to his former Jackson State teammate, Travis Hunter.

Coach Prime has already created an electric atmosphere in Boulder before the Buffaloes have even played a game. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-MLB star came over from his three years at Jackson State with a ton of hype, and people are all in right now.

The Buffaloes start the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the national champion runner-up, TCU.