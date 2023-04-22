Shedeur Sanders Shines as Colorado Fans Excited About Deion's 1st Spring Game as HC

Shedeur Sanders Shines as Colorado Fans Excited About Deion's 1st Spring Game as HCApril 22, 2023
One of the most fascinating and entertaining stories in college football took center stage Saturday as Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes held their spring game with his son, Shedeur, calling the shots as the starting quarterback.
The younger Sanders dominated on Black and Gold Day:
Sanders notably tossed a 98-yard touchdown to Montana Lemonious-Craig and another score to his former Jackson State teammate, Travis Hunter.
Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Montana_L_Craig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Montana_L_Craig</a>'s 98-yard house call 🏠<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/tknhLPqQQN">pic.twitter.com/tknhLPqQQN</a>
Twitter largely raved about his performance.
Cecil Lammey @CecilLammey
My post <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUBuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUBuffs</a> Spring Game thoughts on QB Shedeur Sanders <a href="https://twitter.com/DenverSportsCom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DenverSportsCom</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDRwl4ohsf">pic.twitter.com/CDRwl4ohsf</a>
Coach Prime has already created an electric atmosphere in Boulder before the Buffaloes have even played a game. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-MLB star came over from his three years at Jackson State with a ton of hype, and people are all in right now.
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
Deion Sanders signed a $30 million deal with Colorado & he's already made a HUGE impact:<br><br>• Sold out season tickets<br>• 700% increase in merch sales<br>• Added 800k social media followers<br><br>And now, 45,000 people will attend today's spring game on ESPN.<br><br>The Deion effect is real 📈 <a href="https://t.co/6ZRyY0Z4jA">pic.twitter.com/6ZRyY0Z4jA</a>
Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab
It's cold in Boulder. Everyone had to clean snow off their seats. And this place is full, and it's electric. For a spring game. Because of the juice from a coach who has never coached at the FBS level.<br><br>This Colorado Deion Sanders story is incredibly fascinating. <a href="https://t.co/hO2i4SkBRB">pic.twitter.com/hO2i4SkBRB</a>
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
Here's another good example of Deion's impact:<br><br>Colorado gave away tickets (for free) to last year's spring game, and only 1,500 fans and 50 media members showed up.<br><br>But this year, Colorado sold the tickets, selling out 45,000 seats and awarding 300+ press credentials.<br><br>Crazy. <a href="https://t.co/nAFWDv5zuZ">https://t.co/nAFWDv5zuZ</a>
The Buffaloes start the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the national champion runner-up, TCU.