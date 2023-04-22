Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Some Optimism' Jamal Adams Will Make Camp After Quad Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After going down with a major injury in the first game of the 2022 season, Jamal Adams' recovery puts him in contention to participate in the team's training camp.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke of Adams' recovery during his and general manager John Schneider's predraft press conference, mentioning that Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are "doing fine."

"It could happen," Carrol said. "There's some optimism that it could happen. We'll be conservative through that timeframe to make sure that we don't screw it up by hurrying them along, but I'm wide open to it that they think they can do it, so we'll see what happens."

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon during the team's Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and is viewed as one of the most formidable safeties in the league. He came to Seattle from the New York Jets in 2020 and has recorded 173 tackles in 25 games for the Seahawks.

His injury, which knocked him out for the remainder of the 2022 season, carries a recovery time of five to eight months. Carroll mentioned that the team will be cautious in his return to the team, but the positive progress makes the team optimistic about his chances to be a factor in 2023.

The Seahawks went 9-8 in the 2022 season without Adams and fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round. Training camp is scheduled to start in July.