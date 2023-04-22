Willis McGahee IV, Son of Former Miami and NFL RB, Commits to Nebraska

Photo credit: 247Sports

Willis McGahee IV, the son of former NFL and University of Miami running back Willis McGahee, committed to play his college football at the University of Nebraska on Saturday.

McGahee IV, who is a linebacker, announced his decision on Twitter:

According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, McGahee made his choice while visiting Lincoln, Nebraska, for the annual Red-White spring game.

